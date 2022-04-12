Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

As football fans, we are as guilty of being quick to dismiss a player as we are to heap praise on one. If someone isn’t performing to a desired level, we never know why or choose to understand the reasons behind it.

Alex Iwobi has been such a player, not only splitting Evertonians since his arrival from Arsenal in 2019, but becoming an easy target for post-match tirades.

In recent weeks we’ve seen a player who looks reborn, under a manager who has been keen to promote self-belief. Playing centrally is certainly helping matters.

His goal against Newcastle may have been the catalyst to this increased self-belief. The running stats on Saturday are clear evidence that we are seeing an Iwobi we haven’t seen consistently before.

On current form, he has become one of the first names on the team sheet. His desire to contribute, at a time when we need all players to stand up, is close to being unmatched.

This is the Iwobi that deserves all the praise that comes his way. This is the player others should take their lead from.