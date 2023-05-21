Analysis: Brighton 3-1 Southampton

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

The Brighton fans were in buoyant mood as the game kicked off in the sunshine at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, one of the success stories of the campaign, were heading for Europe and their fans enjoyed every moment by taunting the visitors, who in contrast will be watching their side in the Championship next season.

On the pitch, the hosts were quickly into their stride and Kaoru Mitoma should have put them ahead when he drove into the area only to shoot wide from close range.

Alex McCarthy nearly handed Brighton an easy second as the Japanese forward latched on to the keeper's loose pass but could only hit the post with his lifted attempt.

The deadlock was eventually broken when Alexis Mac Allister teed up Evan Ferguson, who took a touch to set himself before smashing the ball through the legs of Lyanco and under McCarthy, who will be disappointed not to have kept it out.

Ferguson took his tally to 10 goals for the season 11 minutes later when the vibrant Mitoma shrugged off Romeo Lavia's challenge and picked out the Irishman, who found the corner of the net with a composed strike.

Southampton were boosted by Elyounoussi's header from a corner but Gross equalled Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay's Premier League club record of 26 goals with a fierce swipe of his left boot.

Brighton fans cheered the final whistle with renditions of "We're all going on a European tour" - something they can look forward to for the first time ever next season.