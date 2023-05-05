Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has heaped praise on midfielder James Tavernier and striker Dominic Solanke after the pair were nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month and Player of the Month respectively.

The Englishman himself has been nominated for Manager of the Month after overseeing five wins from seven games in April that have helped give the Cherries a nine-point cushion above the relegation zone.

“I was more pleased for Tav and Dom really," said O'Neil.

"I think Dom’s put in so much work this year, and some of it has been fairly thankless.

“Earlier in the season, he was working his socks off and wasn’t getting too much reward. I was aware of the good work but maybe from outside, people wouldn’t have been as much.

“So, for Dom to get some recognition for the work he’s put in over the whole season, but for it to come to light in April, is fantastic.”

Tavernier's stunning strike in the 2-1 win against Fulham has been nominated for Goal of the Month and O'Neil believes it is just reward for his recent contributions.

“I’m delighted for Tav because his impact on the points tally has been huge for a guy that’s moved up to the Premier League for the first time," he said.

“He’s still very young and had a real tough season injury-wise, too, but that goal against Fulham was huge, it was a massive goal.

“For Tav and Dom to both be recognised and be up for awards this month is a credit to them and shows the direction the club has moved in recently.”