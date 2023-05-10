Shankland among Michael Stewart's player of year candidates

BBC Sport Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

Hearts' season may have tailed off a bit, but one player who you can't overlook at Tynecastle is Lawrence Shankland.

He's scored so many goals, and his general performance level across the whole season hasn't really dipped.

He's not been a million miles off it, even if some of his team-mates have dropped their levels a bit in the second half of the season.

Just look at some of his goals. He scored a brilliant effort at Rugby Park last month, and managed to get a hat-trick against Ross County a few weeks ago.

He's got to be someone who is up there for consideration.

