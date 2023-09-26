Brighton 'just as magical' as Leicester's 2016 team

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "The truly impressive southern side have been Brighton and Hove Albion. They finished sixth last season and are currently nestled nicely in third behind Man City and Liverpool, having made hundreds of millions in sales rather than spending a billion bucks on currently misfiring players.

"Mitoma scored a couple against Bournemouth and I admit I'm pretty miffed that an unknown Japanese arrival I called, 'my new favourite player' after seeing him just once at the start of last season, is now many people's favourite. Leave off, I saw him first!

"When you add Ansu Fati from Barcelona to the mix, it is possible they could improve even more.

"They said that no team would ever 'do a Leicester' again and Brighton probably will not win the league with Man City on the scene, but in some ways they are just as magical as Vardy, Kante, Mahrez & Co from 2016."

Get Brighton news and analysis sent to you