Missed opportunity for Brentford but chances for ten-man Forest
- Published
Michael Emons, BBC Sport at City Ground
First-half not the best, second half-full of excitement, second-half injury time breathless.
It finishes 1-1 with 10-man Nottingham Forest coming from a goal down to get a point.
And both sides had chances in 13 minutes of chaos at the end. Bryan Mbeumo headed over for Brentford, Chris Wood headed wide for Forest, Brentford had a shot cleared off the line, at the other end Willy Boly glanced a header wide and Neal Maupay had a shot blocked for Brentford.
A point apiece. Brentford now five league games without a win and this was a missed opportunity for three points.
Took a while to get going, but great entertainment in the end.
Get Forest news and analysis sent directly to your device