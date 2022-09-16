Arsenal will continue to monitor Thomas Partey, who has resumed training after a thigh problem, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is absent with a calf injury.

Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also unavailable for the Gunners, while Emile Smith Rowe is expected to miss out because of an ongoing groin issue.

Brentford's Sergi Canos could make his first appearance of the season after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock both remain sidelined.

