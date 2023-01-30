Anthony Gordon has written an emotional farewell letter to Everton after completing a move to Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, said he lived out his childhood dreams by playing for his boyhood club.

He wrote on Twitter:, external "Like any young scouser living two minutes from the stadium, I dreamed of scoring inside Goodison in front of thousands with the fans cheering my name.

"I remember travelling to away games with my mates, singing the players’ songs and dreaming it would happen to me. Last year felt so surreal because all of my childhood dreams were becoming a reality. I wish I could relive some of those days, but I’ll settle for the memories, which will last a lifetime for me.

"I love this club and I always have from the day I joined, but the time has come for me to leave. I know many won’t understand but the next chapter awaits.

"I will always wish the best for this club and always be watching on."