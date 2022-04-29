Granit Xhaka has a complex history with Arsenal.

In a powerful piece for The Players' Tribune earlier this month, Xhaka laid bare his feelings about the club, his relationship with the fans and his difficult upbringing in Kosovo and Switzerland.

The former Gunners captain scored a stunning goal against Manchester United last weekend and drew praise from boss Mikel Arteta for turning his Arsenal career around.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Crossman has caught up with Xhaka and the wide-ranging interview will be broadcast on the Friday Football Social.

Listen on BBC Sounds or on 5 Live from 19:00 BST