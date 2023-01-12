Steve Cooper, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after Nottingham Forest progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-finals: "I am chuffed for the supporters and for the players. The objective of the tie was to get through. It always is but particularly when you get to the latter stages and things get closer. Everybody should be chuffed we’re in the semi-finals for first time in a long time.

"I can't say I loved the performance. I shouldn’t be negative and won’t be too much but should reference that we can play a lot better. The game was there for us to take advantage of Wolves.

"In terms of the result, it was a response to Blackpool. We fell short on Saturday and I didn’t like it one bit. It was important not to go out of two competitions in a few days and we haven’t. We look forward to the semi-finals when they come along."

On goalkeeper Dean Henderson's ineligibility for the semi against Manchester United: "It has put a dampener on it for me tonight - it is frustrating. After seeing the night he had tonight, it's unfortunate. He's part of our group, he is so invested in how we work and what we're trying to accelerate in terms of what we want to become. Not only is he committing as a goalkeeper, he is buying into being in the city and the greater good of the club."