Cammy Devlin is "very excited" to have joined the bulging presence of Scotland-based players in the Australia squad.

Right-back Nathanial Atkinson is also from Heart of Midlothian, while St Mirren's Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus join Devlin in search of their first cap during the friendly double header against New Zealand.

Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy and Dundee United defender Aziz Behich are included along with two Scotland-born players - Hibernian winger Martin Boyle and Central Coast Mariners striker Jason Cummings.

"Everybody knows I've been wanting this for a very long time and there is a good feeling, a relief, and I'm very excited," 24-year-old midfielder Devlin said.

"One of my first goals was to make the Socceroos and moving to Hearts was something that was going to give me more of a chance to do that."

Devlin hopes it is "the first step" towards securing inclusion in Australia's squad for this year's World Cup finals and thinks performing well in games like Thursday's Europa Conference League game away to Rigas Futbola Skola will enhance his chances further.