Jurgen Klopp has criticised the international football schedule for this summer, repeating his call for the Premier League to allow five substitutions.

Both Scotland and England have four Nations League games in June and Klopp emphasised how “tough” the expectations are for his players.

“What is that about?” he said. “The first year where the players can get a proper summer break and some games are put in. How will the boys get through it?”

Klopp has consistently advocated a rule change on the number of substitutes, arguing that is unacceptable to expose top players to greater risk of injury.

“These players are constantly playing and games keep getting added in,” he said. “We have to think about how we protect these world class players but we’re letting other people make decisions on how many games they play.

“It’s not for World Cup preparation, it’s for money reasons which I do understand but next year, they have a full Premier League season with the World Cup slammed in the middle.

“That’s why we need five subs desperately – it’s not for an advantage, it’s a necessity.”