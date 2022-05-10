'Injury crisis' sees nine Watford players doubtful for Everton game

Roy Hodgson says Watford have an "injury crisis", with as many as nine first-team players doubtful for Wednesday's game against Everton.

The Hornets' relegation was confirmed after Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace, but tomorrow's match could have a huge impact in the fight for Premier League survival.

Tom Cleverley is likely to miss out taking a blow to the ribs against Palace, as are Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis after also picking up knocks against the Eagles.

Kiko Femenia and Joshua King are both suffering from illness, Nicolas Nkoulou has a groin issue and Shaq Forde has sustained an ankle injury in training.

Joao Pedro and Samir could feature, but will be assessed later today.

These are all in addition to absentees Imran Louza (knee), Hassane Kamara (suspended), Kwadwo Baah (international duty).