Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to TNT Sports: "We played a very bad game, without energy, [without] mental energy. The biggest responsibility is mine because I am coach.

"We have to adapt this season. It is totally different to last season. It is very tough, we’re playing every three days.

"We want to compete in every competition and we have to show if we are ready or not. When you play like today, the responsibility is with the coach.

"I have great guys, great people inside the dressing room. We reached this level [by] pushing [and] pushing, but we are not there yet. We are reaching the right level to compete this season because we want to give satisfaction to our fans."