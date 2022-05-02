Wolves win a landmark for progressive Brighton

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

This was magnificent from whistle to whistle.

The free-flowing and well-coached play of Brighton early in the season was back and Wolves had no answer.

The powerful running of Enock Mwepu, the youthful spring of Moises Caicedo, the selflessness of Danny Welbeck, the poise of Leandro Trossard and the resilience of Alexis Mac Allister all came to the fore in this win.

Graham Potter's side looked like a well-oiled machine. The brilliant Marc Cucurella kept pushing forward from his position at left-sided centre back, and each time Caicedo would diligently see his team-mate's adventure and drop in.

A look at the average positions (below) the players took up in the game shows how high and wide Cucurella (3) frequently got, while Caicedo (25) sat in. The same was apparent between Joel Veltman (34) and Yves Bissouma (8) down the right.

It meant Brighton just imposed themselves on their hosts and with it, they moved to 44 points - a club record in the Premier League.

Since winning promotion to the top tier in 2017-18 Brighton have earned 40, 36, 41 and 41 points respectively in each of the past four seasons.

Their progress is plain to see on both a numeric and performance basis and wins like this showcase just how smart of a Premier League side they now are.