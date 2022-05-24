Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Rating: 5/10 purely because for a large part performances have been very displeasing to watch – and so have the results.

Performance: Watford, by far. The character we showed throughout the whole game despite going 1-0 down to an own goal early on was fantastic and the limbs in that away end when the second went in was just next level.

Player of the season: This was tough but I'm going to give it to Maxwel Cornet, with Nick Pope and James Tarkowski as close contenders. It's safe to say without Cornet’s pre-Afcon form, we certainly wouldn’t have been anywhere near to surviving.

Player whose time is up: I hate to say it but it’s Dwight McNeil. His performances for the last 20 months have been pretty poor, further backed up by his poor output. Despite now starting to show the old McNeil we all loved three years ago under Mike Jackson, I just feel like we should get some money for him while his stock is still fairly high. I believe we can find someone much better for a fraction of the fee.

Opposition player you’d love: I would love to see us move for Watford’s Imran Louza. He’s exactly what we’re missing currently in our midfield. It’s a realistic move if we stay up and wouldn’t cost a bomb to complete. However, no matter what league we are in a big summer is needed.

Happy with your manager? I’ve been delighted with Jackson since he took over after Sean Dyche. Many felt it came too late or it should have waited until the summer but Jackson has given the team a new lease of life. Every player interview so far has mentioned “freedom”, which shows the breath of fresh air he has been. If we'd stayed up, it would have been a huge testament to Jackson, Paul Jenkins and Ben Mee.

One learning for next season: Just be happy. Having nearly been relegated out of the Football League in 1988, which many believe would have led to administration and the club folding, we should be grateful for the journey we’ve been lucky to have the last decade. From ending the 33-game losing streak against that lot down the road to European journeys, who would have thought it? On the pitch, it will be a Championship rebuild. The new manager has to be the right one or all progress made in the last 10 years will be worthless.

