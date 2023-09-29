Aberdeen have announced the launch of a new academy tournament that will pay tribute to their former manager Craig Brown, who died in June at the age of 82.

The Craig Brown Memorial Trophy U14 Tournament will take place on 14 and 15 October at Cormack Park, and will feature teams from Aberdeen's academy, as well as from Dundee, Motherwell, Rangers, Preston, Manchester United, Cliftonville, and Bohemians.

Brown finished his managerial career at Aberdeen, taking charge of the Pittodrie club between 2010 and 2013, before moving into a board position with the club.

“This event goes beyond competition," Aberdeen youth academy director Gav Levey said. "It represents the enduring legacy of Craig Brown and his tireless dedication to the development of football in Scotland.

"Craig’s positive influence on the Scottish game continues to inspire future generations, and the Craig Brown Memorial Trophy embodies his commitment to the sport he loved.

“[We] are honoured to have the opportunity pay tribute to Craig Brown’s remarkable career and his lasting impact on all connected with AFC, and also the wider football community. We look forward to welcoming supporters, families, and football enthusiasts to Cormack Park to celebrate this exceptional man and celebrate bright young football talent.”