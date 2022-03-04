Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas has paid tribute to former head coach Marcelo Bielsa and said his successor, Jesse Marsch, has made an immediate impact at Elland Road.

"We can look back with fond memories. It's been an absolute crazy journey since Marcelo came in. I'll be honest, it was pretty emotional on Monday when he came in to say goodbye," Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds.

"As players, we all know how much he has done for us in recent years. He's changed our lives for the better - as individuals, as a team, as a club and as a city. He completely changed football for us all. He's left this club in a much better position."

After what has been a momentous week at the club, Dallas revealed that the squad has adapted well to the new regime.

"In football, you have to change pretty quickly," he said. "When a new manager comes in, you have to switch your attention to that. I'm delighted to have the manager in. I think he's very well respected and he's brought new ideas to us.

"It's exciting for us but its a change, obviously. It's hard for him because the philosophy he's trying to get across to us is changing from the man-marking to how he wants to play. The boys have bought into it really, really well."

Dallas says his first impression of Marsch has been encouraging.

"He's been brilliant. It's been a really positive few days. He's just tried to calm everybody down, make everybody relax and juts lift the stress that has maybe been about for a while.

"That stress comes with the results in recent weeks, which we know haven't been good enough. He's just come in and tried to calm everybody down - and, obviously, be respectful of the job Marcelo has done here."