Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game with Burnley on Saturday and as questions remain over the future of the club since owner Roman Abramovich announced his plans to sell.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Tuchel praised the commitment of departing owner Abramovich but is confident his players will be able to keep performing: “It has been exceptional and his record speaks for itself. We have proved this week we can perform in a positive way and I am confident we will again tomorrow.”

He says Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech met with the whole club staff yesterday to discuss the situation: “We had a briefing where the bottom line was that we are allowed to focus on football. There is uncertainty of course but that’s how it is – we have always tried to create an atmosphere where people feel safe and calm in the building.”

Tuchel says tomorrow’s game will come too soon for Cesar Azpilicueta but Hakim Ziyech, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva will all be available. He also praised Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s versatility as a centre-back against Luton in the FA Cup.

On Chelsea playing only their second Premier League game since 23 January: “It’s a very weird situation. It’s hard to have a feeling for the competition and where we are but we are in a good place in the table and have to give our best to stay there.”

On the challenge of facing Burnley: “We think we know what’s coming – they’re very consistent in what they do and have had huge success with it. They’re physical, direct, dangerous on set pieces and we will need to find solutions on the pitch to deal with this.”

