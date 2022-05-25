BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Jarrod Bowen: He adapted seamlessly when making the leap from the Championship to the Premier League and keeps getting better. Whether it’s tormenting full-backs to create chances or scoring them himself, he is now one of West Ham’s most potent attacking threats, easing the reliance on Michail Antonio. This season he has been one of the Premier League’s outstanding forwards.

Craig Dawson: Dawson didn’t appear to be the answer to any particular questions at West Ham when he arrived on loan from Watford last season. However, his reliability and leadership qualities soon won over the Hammers faithful. At one point this season, he was their only fit senior centre-back and has shown himself to be a crucial part of the spine of David Moyes’ side this campaign. His aerial threat from corners has proved another huge asset.

Declan Rice: He’s had an astonishing 18 months. The centrepiece of two hugely successful midfields – England’s at the Euros and West Ham’s this season – he is now a Premier League star. He’s also an excellent captain – both on the pitch and as an ambassador for his club off it. Whatever comes next, his role in West Ham’s resurrection cannot be overexaggerated.

Pablo Fornals: Fornals arrived at West Ham under Manuel Pellegrini but has become perhaps an unlikely mainstay of Moyes' line-up. His energy, likeability and all-round contribution have cemented his place in the hearts of Hammers fans this season. His rendition of "West Ham are massive" after they knocked Sevilla out of the Europa League probably helped as well.

Who gets your vote? Choose here