Former Leeds centre-back Jonathan Woodgate has backed Jesse Marsch's side to beat Chelsea at Elland Road this evening and take a huge step towards avoiding relegation.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast, Woodgate said he is concerned about Leeds but is optimistic they can pull away from danger.

"It's so tight in those areas at the bottom of the table," he said. "I am worried.

"Both Marsch and Frank Lampard [at Everton] have not done a lot wrong but that's how it goes.

"With Chelsea's form - just five points from five games - and with them having the FA Cup final on Saturday, I think Leeds will beat them."

Ex-Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison disagreed, praising Marsch but suggesting Leeds' remaining fixtures look ominous.

"I'm going to upset Jonathan here, but I don't think Leeds will pick up any more wins," he said.

"And I don't think you want to be heading to Brentford on the last day needing a win. I think they're going down."

Listen again to a preview of Wednesday night's games from 41'35 on BBC Sounds

Full commentary of Leeds' crucial game with Chelsea is available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 19:20 on Wednesday evening.