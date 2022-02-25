Transfer news: Gunners interested in Juventus' Dybala
Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who is open to leaving Juventus when his contract with the Serie A side runs out in the summer. (90 Min), external
Arsenal face a challenge from Newcastle for the signature of Lille's 22-year-old Canada striker Jonathan David this summer. (Mirror), external
The Gunners have also made a fresh approach for Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Meanwhile, the club have put talks over striker Alexandre Lacazette's future on hold until the end of the season. (Standard), external