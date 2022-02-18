Frank on injuries, Arsenal & positivity
- Published
Katie Stafford, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On Storm Eunice disrupting today's training session, Frank joked: "We have a nice open training ground so the goals were moving around in our shooting games. After six rounds I sent them inside."
Frank will make a decision tomorrow morning on whether Ivan Toney will be in contention for the game. He added: "He's done some light training sessions and I'm hopeful because he's a player we really would like in our team."
Christian Eriksen won't be part of the matchday squad tomorrow, Frank said: "This Arsenal game is one step too early but we're aiming for the Newcastle game."
Frank described Saturday's opponents Arsenal as a "team that work hard for each other. They are fighting for top four and I think they are in good form so we know it will be difficult."
On maintaining positivity and belief, Frank said: "We have a very good group of players, they know the environment we're trying to create. I always re-enforce the good points and we analyse the bad."