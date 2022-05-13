Wolves news conference coming up

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

At the time of writing we aren’t quite sure whether Bruno Lage will be returning to the hot seat for the press conference today, or whether one of his staff will again deputise as they have for the last two games, while he has been returning positive Covid tests. Whoever the speaker is will be discussing a game which may be more awkward than it might appear at first glance.

On the face of it, Sunday’s task is straightforward from any angle. The Premier League table insists, alas for the Canaries, that this is the easiest final home fixture that Wolves could have, against a Norwich side that has been mathematically relegated for a while and has been leaking goals at an alarming rate throughout the season.

It is also straightforward in that as Wolves are five points behind West Ham and with an inferior goal difference, their only route to Europe is to win both of their remaining games, while West Ham lose theirs (put aside for now that Wolves’ final game is away to Liverpool – first thing's first).

There is a different context to this game, however, which may be of greater long-term relevance. How do Wolves fans feel about this season, compared to how the club feels?

Staying in the top 10 all season with what most would agree is an underpowered squad – at least in quantity, if not in quality, a different debating point – would seem a fair level of success, but the fade-out in the final third of the season which may well end up costing them European football next season has been a great disappointment to many. Given the travails of Manchester United and West Ham recently, there is the sense of a missed opportunity.

If it is Lage on duty today, he will perhaps be asked to reflect on this, and perhaps inevitably turn towards the longer term. Most fans seem to be expecting a squad rebuild – and expansion – this summer, at some cost; will recruitment more difficult without the enticing carrot of an immediate chance to play in Europe?

On previous form he may well remind everyone that there are still two games to play, Europe or not, and there is a particular importance to finish well in front of the home fans who have seen rather too many goals conceded recently – and he can warn that despite Norwich’s gloomy League outcome, they have already won at Molineux in the FA Cup this season.