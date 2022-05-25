BBC Radio London's Phil Parry has picked five player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Christian Eriksen: The Denmark midfielder has made a huge impact since arriving at the club, the quality of his passing and set-piece delivery has been excellent, as has his all-round game. He has slotted into the team seamlessly and obviously had an influence off the pitch.

Ivan Toney: Fourteen goals this season, 12 in the Premier League, is a really positive return and his accuracy from the penalty spot remains impressive. But it is his all-round play which wins plaudits too, battling hard to win possession and then to use it effectively. He never shirks the hard work and will be seen defending his own 18-yard box as frequently as driving the team forward.

David Raya: Another impressive season for the ex-Blackburn goalkeeper, whose form has been recognised with a full international debut for Spain. Assured as the last line of defence, Raya is an agile shot-stopper who also has excellent distribution skills. His absence through injury in the middle part of the season coincided with a less positive run of results.

Ethan Pinnock: Solid and commanding in defence and an important part of the spine of the team, Pinnock always appears calm and oozes a sense of control. Possessing great timing in a tackle and brave when challenging attackers, he also shows great assurance when bringing the ball out of defence - and can be useful in the opposition penalty area.

Rico Henry: Another season where the full-back’s performances have again put him in the conversation about the England squad. Superb defensively and tough to beat, with great accuracy when tackling, he also has shown again how effective he is in attack with his ability to take on defenders, providing opportunities and getting on the end of chances.

