"It's extremely disappointing. The start of the game was exactly what we planned for, Dundee throwing everything at us and starting quickly. The reaction to losing the goal was positive, we got ourselves back in the game.

"The rest of the first half we dominated, created the better chances. Second half, started okay but once Dundee started throwing everything at us which we fully expected it, when they pushed forward we were unable to stand up to it, which has happened far too many times this season.

"It can be a number of things - individuals not doing their jobs, stopping crosses, but also decision-making at times, quality on the ball, numerous things.

"For us, as much as Dundee need to win, we need to win. There's an expectation when you play for this football club. We are in a position that's not good enough. We are a thin on the ground in terms of injuries but that is not an excuse."