Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick: "Yes, I think Brighton did us the favour to turn the gamearound because they were losing at half-time. They scored three times in the second half and that was the good thing about the weekend and about this fixture. "We would have loved to take care of ourselves but in a way the game was indicative of last couple of weeks, especially when we played away from home. "It was a new experience for me, not necessary coming in the middle of the season but knowing that it would be an interim role. Unfortunately we didn't have any pre-season and unfortunately we couldn't strengthen the squad. "These things happen and in hindsight it was a little bit bittersweet or sweet bitter rather because in the first couple of weeks and months did well. We collected enough points with an average of 2.1 until the game against Atletico but I think that defeat in the Champions League was in a way like somebody popped the balloon."