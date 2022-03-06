Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson told BBC Sport: "On the whole, I think we did about as well as I had hoped. We knew we were playing against a team in form with good players.

"We found ourselves 1-0 and 2-1 down so we were fighting a deficit but we still kept going. I think we did get the ball in and around their penalty area and we were decent value for our two goals but we paid a high price for the errors we made.

"I actually don't think we could do an awful lot more offensively and defensively. During the 90 minutes we really played our part and had we got a draw I don't think people would have complained too much."