Gary Devonport, Talking Shutt, external

You could get all philosophical about Leeds United right now and when opportunities present themselves you've got to take them.

The latest opportunity was to beat Everton.

A good result away at a decent side in Aston Villa backed up by beating a team that had won once since September would have put us joint 13th with Crystal Palace with a game in hand, and a point away from Villa and Leicester.

Instead we lost, badly, and now Everton and Newcastle are within two points of us, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs to play in the space of a week.

In a week's time, things could look very bleak.