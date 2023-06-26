Livingston sign Liberian international Sangare

Livingston have signed Liberian international midfielder Mo Sangare on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Scottish Premiership club from English League Two side Accrington Stanley, having emerged from the Newcastle United youth system.

He has scored twice in seven matches for his country.

Livingston have the option to trigger a third year in his contract.

Manager David Martindale says Sangare will bring "energy and tenacity" to his midfield unit.

"As well as that defensive midfield desire, Mo has played a number of games at left-back and left-centre-half so offers versatility," he added.