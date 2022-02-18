Arteta on Eunice, Tomiyasu and Martinelli
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media about Arsenal's home game with Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arsenal had to "change the session" in training on Friday because of Storm Eunice to have some of it inside.
Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is in "contention" to return from a calf injury, with only the suspended Gabriel Martinelli ruled out.
The Gunners boss is still not happy at the manner of Martinelli's red card against Wolves for two bookings in the same move. "We have reported the opinion and the lack of understanding on the decision," he said.
Arteta said he is expecting a much better Arsenal than the side who lost 2-0 at Brentford on the opening day. "Let’s show tomorrow that we are going to be a very different team," he said.
He said it will be "incredible" to see Christian Eriksen play again, although the new Brentford player will not feature in this game. "He’s someone that has done incredibly well in this country, he left a big mark when he left and now he has the opportunity to come back and play," said the Spaniard.
Arteta was non-committal on their top-four chances, saying he'd take it "game by game".