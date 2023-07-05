Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Nathan Collins arriving at Brentford reunites him with former Burnley team-mate Ben Mee, a rock-solid centre-back partnership forged under the gritty watch of Sean Dyche.

Not exactly.

Collins arrived at Turf Moor from Stoke in August 2021 as a natural heir to Mee and James Tarkowski at the back for the Clarets. Raw, but clearly very promising, he initially had to wait in the background for his opportunity.

And that chance was tricky to find. Given Burnley's ongoing struggles at the bottom of the table, with only two wins from their opening 13 games, Dyche put faith in his old warriors.

Collins' chance did come, alongside Mee, when he managed his first start in December against future club Wolves - a goalless draw. He also started the next week at Newcastle United, this time alongside Tarkowski.

Then, it was back to the bench and that's where he stayed.

Indeed, Collins did not fully break through until March when Mee got an injury that kept him out of Burnley's entire run-in.

In essence then, Mee will be a familiar face for Collins but not, as some suggested, a player he will instantly recall playing alongside.

In fact, they only started two Premier League games together in the 2021-22 season.

One good omen though, in both of those games Burnley kept clean sheets.

More of the same and the Bees will be buzzing.