Zinchenko: City's most underrated player

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Oleksandr Zinchenko's time at Manchester City will be criminally underrated. He won't grab the headlines like Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden or Jack Grealish, but he will turn up for the big games.

Two of them in particular...

Against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, his performance started before he even came on the pitch. As City went 1-0 down, he was straight up looking at the fans and throwing his arms up to encourage them to stay behind the team. At half-time, it was his time. He grabbed an assist for the second, but there was just a feeling that the left was much stronger when he was there.

I also remember him coming on against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League. Within about five minutes, he'd skilfully tackled the equally skilful Neymar, before making decent runs down the left-hand side.

He filled in at left-back when nobody would, as Joao Cancelo advanced the role with some exceptional performances. Sadly, he rarely got a chance to play in his more natural left-midfield role. But do not let that detract from anything - he was solid.

Arsenal are getting a good player there. They also have an incredible human being. Over recent months during the war in Ukraine, he's made sure attention is being drawn to the ongoing crisis and supporting where he can. He even told the BBC he wanted to go over and fight.

Instead, he did what he could, including bringing a refugee, Andriy Kravchuk, to train with Manchester City. After winning the Premier League this season, he draped the trophy in the Ukrainian flag. You could tell what that meant to him.

He's one who would always shake your hand before a post-match interview, always say hello and if he could spare a few seconds he would.