Callum Matthews, BBC Sport

Was Saturday the day that Philippe Coutinho reintroduced himself in English football?

His loan move from Barcelona to Aston Villa shocked many in January, and two goals and two assists in his opening 440 minutes was a satisfactory return for a player who had barely played competitive football in the months before.

But his performance against Southampton was "back to his Liverpool form" and a "touch above" everyone else on the pitch according to Villa boss, and former Liverpool team-mate, Steven Gerrard.

The Brazilian teased the Southampton defence before drilling home Villa's third goal, and that was after he'd played a lovely cushioned ball across the six-yard line to set up Douglas Luiz's goal.

Coutinho's performance helped Villa to back-to-back wins for the first time since November, and his performance levels are likely to heavily influence whether they finish in the top half.

His touches of class and ability to create a chance from nothing are both qualities that Southampton lacked as their six-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Their full-backs and set pieces were well handled, and while Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said "it is not the end of the world" he may be concerned with a top-half finish on offer and an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City in two weeks' time.