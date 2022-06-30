Rangers raid rivals for academy trio

Rangers have been among the least active of Scottish Premiership clubs in the summer transfer market so far when it comes to their first team, but this week they have snapped up three products of rival academies.

The latest, Bailey Rice, had rejected top-flight rivals Motherwell's offer of a first professional contract as he prepares to sign on the dotted line when he turns 16 in October.

He quickly followed the similar path taken by fellow midfielder Kieron Willox from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and forward Cammy Cooper from Partick Thistle, with all three clubs accepting undisclosed fees.

Motherwell say that, despite the departure, they were able to "promote nine of the 10" they wanted to keep from "an exciting, and much-coveted" squad despite a number having "significant interest from big clubs on both sides of the border".

Caley Thistle say they "did our best" to keep Willox, who had been with them for six seasons, following interest in the winger from a number of Premiership clubs.

Fellow 16 year old Cooper had been with Championship rivals Thistle since 2014, had featured regularly for their under-18 side last season and helped Scotland Under-17s reach this year's European Championship finals.

While Cooper departs, midfield duo Ben Stanway and Zander MacKenzie have been promoted from the under-18s to Ian McCall's first-team squad at Firhill.