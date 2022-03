Arsenal target Jonathan David is determined to leave Lille this summer, handing the Gunners the perfect incentive to move for the 22-year-old Canada forward at the end of the season. (Sky Germany, via Express), external

Meanwhile, winger Bukayo Saka is "really happy" at Emirates Stadium, despite reports suggesting the 20-year-old has put his contract talks on hold. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column