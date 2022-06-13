Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Brentford this summer and where the Bees need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: Christian Eriksen is top of every Bees fan's wish list, but we also need to bolster the physicality in midfield so I’d be after Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Forest’s Brennan Johnson if we opt to sign a wide man.

Theo: I would love for us to sign a right-back to start for us next season and possibly a left-back as well to provide important cover and competition at full-back. Would be great to see us strengthen up front as well, with Emmanuel Dennis a welcome rumour.

Luke: After the success of last season I hope we can keep our top players and push on. We need to prioritise keeping Eriksen and if West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma, we should bring him home - this might even bring out the best of Bryan Mbeumo again. We need a Rico Henry back-up and a natural RB/RWB too. Top-10 finish then.

Bob: Need some support up front for Toney and Wissa and we desperately need a dedicated right wing-back. If Christian Eriksen stays happy days, if he goes then we'll need to add creativity in midfield.

Andrew: Charlie Austin would be worth a punt as he and Ivan Toney could cause mayhem in the opponent's box.

Let us know your thoughts here