We asked for your thoughts after Southampton unveiled their away strip on Monday.

And you've given some pretty strong feedback - both ways.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Matthew: Very nice away kit. They have taken a risk but I think that it has paid off. Can't wait to see it on the pitch.

Ben: It's absolutely class. Original and unique.

Gavin: The colours are lovely - something a bit different. Traditionally, I like us in yellow and blue away, but this is a refreshing change and people don't have to buy it if they don't like it.

Les: Genuinely awful kit. "A design as unpredictable as the swirling south coast seas that inspired it." Interesting load of PR nonsense - and it perhaps should have read: "A design as unpredictable as the club's form over the past few seasons."

Paddy: Not having it. Never mind calling it teal and aqua. It's blue. I've always hated Saints using blue for away kits for what should be obvious reasons. And that blue heart can get in the bin. Actually quite like the pattern, but would rather see it in yellow.

Anon: Didn't think it could be worse until I saw the comical away kit as well. Still will save a lot of money this year. Give us back our red and white stripes!