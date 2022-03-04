Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

Allan Saint-Maximin faces a late fitness assessment ahead of Saturday's game. "We'll have to make a decision based on how he looks and how his injury status is after that training session," Howe added.

Howe says that there are no new injuries or updates otherwise.

On his manager of the month nomination: "I haven’t given it too much thought because my focus has been on this game but I will say that any type of accolade is a real statement for the staff and the players, not just one person."

He described the competition in the squad as "healthy" but added: "I wouldn't say we're absolutely there yet."

On the atmosphere at St James' Park, Howe said: "It’s hugely important. I can’t thank everybody enough. It’s incredible. That all plays a part."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences