Dean Smith has urged Christos Tzolis to forget about his price tag as he looks to rebuild the winger's confidence.

The Greece international arrived at Carrow Road in August on a five-year deal for £8.8m but has only managed two goals and two assists so far this season.

He was left out of the squad to face Liverpool at Anfield last weekend and instead featured for the under-23 side on Monday.

Smith believes the money paid for him has been a burden on Tzolis, but the Canaries boss hopes he will soon get back to enjoying his football.

He said: "We're working with him to help him improve.

"His confidence has obviously been hit by not playing as much and not being involved. We're trying to get him the game time so that we can improve his productivity and his confidence.

"We're talking to him and he understands it. I feel for the lad - it's not his fault that we go and buy a player for a certain amount of money, but they have to live with that tag.

"I just want him to get back to not worrying about that and just getting back to enjoying his football.

"He's only a young player. He's come to a foreign country and he is finding his way.

"That adaptation period has taken slightly longer but we're willing to wait and nurture him because we see a talented player."