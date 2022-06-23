Dimitar Berbatov says his assist against West Ham was "up there with the favourite moments" of his career.

In a Premier League game in October 2008 Berbatov used incredible improvisation to spin and knock the ball past James Collins. He followed the skill with a cool pass to Cristiano Ronaldo who fired into an empty net.

“Well, that assist is probably up there with my favourite moments of my career," he told the Manchester United website., external "It is even better than some of the goals I used to score, because I made something special."

“Even to this day, when I watch a clip of the goal or some people are showing me the clip or sending me the clip, I still hear the crowd, even now, in my head. When I watch the clip, when I do the spin, the crowd going ‘woooah’, this is what it is all about, to do stuff like this and then say to Ronaldo ‘there you go, just score'.

"Of course, everyone was happy but we acted like we were showing we were cool."

The skill has since become an iconic Premier League moment.

He added: "Nothing special happened. But, of course, we knew it was a good assist and a good goal.

"This is what the standards at United should be, moments like this, when the fans go home to chat about this on the way home and try to do the same that I did. This is something special.”