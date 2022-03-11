Roy Hodgson has called for his players to “move on” from a humbling defeat at Wolves on Thursday evening.

The Hornets conceded three goals in a brutal first-half spell and are three points from safety, having played more games than Burnley and Everton, the two sides immediately above them.

Sunday’s game at Southampton offers an instant chance to reignite their quest to stay in the Premier League, and Hodgson rejected any suggestion his players are not trying.

“It’s a heavy defeat, but we have to keep ourselves going,” he said. “The result and performance don’t have to affect us for the next game if we don’t want them to.

“It gets hard when you feel your players don’t care enough, and I don’t think we’re in that situation.

“We could be accused in a lot of areas of not being good enough at the moment, but they really are doing the work.

“They are covering the ground, they are making the tackles, they are getting back in after we’ve lost the ball.

“If we’re going to survive, that’s what we need.”