Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Ruben Neves has been a Wolves asset for six years and in that time they have made the very most of having him in football terms. This summer it was imperative that they made the most of him financially.

Wolves fans have had a long time to reconcile themselves to the idea of a squad without Neves - at least a year after saying their tearful goodbyes in May 2022, only to find their star midfielder still unsold in August.

Wolves could afford not to take a low offer then, but this summer everyone knew they had to generate cash - and if they weren't sure before, they certainly were once Julen Lopetegui started grumbling publicly about spending plans, or lack of them.

With Neves having only a year to go on his contract, this seemed to be the last chance to bring in a worthwhile fee for him. Everyone else knew that too, perhaps explaining why there was no early flood of offers.

So, the sudden arrival of the bid from Saudi Arabia - and if the reported fee is correct, a bid beyond all expectations even in these days of football hyper-inflation - was too good to miss. For it to come so early in the window, giving time to recycle the money more thoughtfully, was a premium.

I have heard only a few voices raised among Wolves fans to note that the Saudi League is maybe not quite the elite-level challenge Neves seemed to be angling for. Perhaps it will be one day soon, or maybe Neves will turn out to be merely making a detour on the way to one of the more traditional giants eventually. Who knows?

But, most are content for the wider questions about what the transfer means to be somebody else's concern. Neves gave Wolves everything they wanted for six years. His departure may give them just what they need right now.