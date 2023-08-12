Ross County v St Johnstone: Team news

Ross County make one change to their starting XI after falling 4-2 at Celtic Park.

Ryan Leak is drafted in by manager Malky Mackay for his league debut, as Will Nightingale drops out of the matchday squad.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean makes two alterations from the side that lost at home to Hearts on the opening day, with Andrew Considine back into the starting XI alongside Matthew Smith for his first Scottish Premiership start.

Drey Wright and Tony Gallacher drop out with injuries.