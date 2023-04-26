'Goal glut gets Tynecastle bouncing again & renews third-place hope'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The atmosphere around Tynecastle, especially on matchdays in recent weeks, has been tense to say the least after a horrendous run of results.

Even on Saturday prior to Alex Cochrane’s opening goal the crowd were quiet. However, by full-time and after witnessing the demolition of Ross County, the fans seemed to be enjoying themselves once again.

The main difference undoubtedly was the style of play. Steven Naismith had been very vocal in the previous few days saying they must start winning games again and his starting XI for last Saturday certainly bore fruit.

Starting with Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland up top, flanked by Barrie McKay and Yutaro Oda, was a stroke of genius and probably caught out Malky Mackay and his County players.

Hearts had 30 attempts on goal, which is more than their previous two games combined and was the first time in over seven years - since a 6-0 win over Motherwell in January 2016 - they had scored six in a top-flight match.

What the victory and the manner of it has done has renewed hope of a third-place finish and with three home games to come against Celtic, Aberdeen and finally Hibernian, the atmosphere at Tynecastle is almost guaranteed to be at its best once again.