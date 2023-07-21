Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea's squad still needs improving and that hard work is being done to ensure that happens.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a move to Marseille on Friday, following Kai Havertz and Mason Mount out of the club.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all absent from Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States as uncertainty over their Stamford Bridge future grows.

Asked if there is any further news regarding his squad, Pochettino said: "No, at the moment. Nothing is changing.

"We need to improve the squad and team and we are working on that. It's good to get to know all the players and we have young players and they need to show big quality. They might not be for today but they have a big future.

"It is clear that any coach would want to close the squad as soon as possible. If it's possible, yes bring the player here to the USA. If not, it's not a problem.

"I'm happy with how we are working in this process to improve the squad. The sporting directors, the board are working so hard to bring the right people and right people and profile to the squad. I'm so happy in the way they are working."

On if he has a number of players in mind for his squad, Pochettino added: "The ideal world - we can see if we get that. Even if we do well in the competition we need 23-24 players. Less than 25 is better.

"The balance is important. Sometimes you get the balance with less. It's not that you can't manage the players it's that they cant play. Where are they going to get the motivation to play? It’s not going to be easy for them, we can't ask them to be happy every day. We cannot blame the players."