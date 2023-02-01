'Keeping Fitzwater a bonus as window closes with us looking stronger'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Hardly anything has happened transfer wise at the Spaghettihad and that makes it a pretty decent January window for us.

We got in Steven Bradley from Hibs, who has hit the ground running with some fine performances on the wing, and Luiyi de Lucas, who gives us cover in the centre of defence.

I'm sad to see Josh Mullin go. He was a big part of the promotion push a few seasons ago and his second stint hasn’t gone as well for the Postman (he always delivers) but the fans' favourite will be long appreciated in Livingston.

I can’t believe no one came in for Jack Fitzwater though. Seeing lots of teams getting massively criticised for poor defending (mostly in red and from the north), it's odd to me that so many sides have overlooked a solid performer who loves to defend. Their loss, our gain that Fitzy stays.

Holding on to what we have will give us a good shot at a top-six finish. Tenth or above is still punching for us but our consistency home and away gives me hope.

It’s not just the playing side that’s changed this January. Marvin Bartley moving on was also sad to see but another fans' favourite was always destined to take a top job one day.

With all the focus on players I really hope that other teams, you know, those in red who can’t spot a good defender and maybe need a manager, also can’t spot the talent that Davie Martindale clearly has.

Now there’s one key member of Livi personnel we really don’t want to be noticed in any window.