Callum McGregor insists Celtic are fired up to put on a show in their first home game as back-to-back champions after the "slap round the face" of last weekend’s 3-0 derby defeat at Ibrox.

While Rangers inflicted just Celtic’s second domestic defeat of the season, Ange Postecoglou’s men can complete the treble with victory over Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.

Before that, they host St Mirren on Saturday in the first of their three remaining league matches.

“It’s been a few weeks since we’ve been there, it’s great to go back as champions,” said captain McGregor.

“Training has been good the last few days, there has been a bit of a reaction. And back in front of our home supporters, we want to go out and show them that reaction from last weekend and put in a good performance and get maximum points.

"In professional sport, if you don't take defeats or bad performances badly, then I don't think you are in the right sport.

"It always has to hurt you, no matter how much success you have had, or how well you have been going.

"Once you get a slap round the face, you have to show a reaction, you have to show personal pride, you have to show pride in the club and the group.

"So that's been positive. With this group of players, you can see how much it means to them to represent this football club and we try and do it to the best standard we possibly can every week."