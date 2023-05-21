We asked you to tell us how you are feeling about Nottingham Forest securing Premier League survival.

All of those signings, all of the adjustments, the knitting together of a team - a team who have proven themselves good enough to stay in the top flight.

Here are some of your comments:

Tim: In two years, Steve Cooper has clinched legendary status as a Forest manager. From bottom of the Championship to cloud nine. And Nottingham is a proper football city, deserving of a Premier League club. What a month of May it’s been for us!

Andrew: What a wonderful story we’ve created - to stick with our coach, who deserved our support for the great work he has done against massive obstacles, and to be rewarded with survival. I’m so chuffed for the gaffer. Well done to our owner for bravely bucking the trend and sticking by our manager. Well done, Steve, and thank you for what you have done!

Gary: Tears of absolute joy and pride. The players worked wonders. Forest stuck to the task with 100% commitment and concentration. No more waking up in the night working out the possible league table permutations for me.

James: Wow. Simply wow. Just when you think this team can do no more, out pops yet another memorable moment in the club's history. It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were celebrating Chris Cohen keeping us in the Championship with ‘that goal’. Memorable moments seemed limited to every other season and mere scraps and crumbs back then. Well, not any more!

Lee: It’s super easy to be proud of the manager and the team right now, but I’ve never been more proud of the Forest fans for never giving up, sticking by the manager and making it so clear that he’s our guy. They’ve made the atmosphere incredible and long may it continue. Thank you, Stevie Cooper. Thank you, players. Thank you, Forest faithful.