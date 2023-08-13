Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: What did they say

Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith told BBC Scotland: "Kilmarnock have done well, recruited well, and got off to a good start last week. We were coming off a European games we knew the challenge would be a tough one.

"I'm pleased with the defensive aspect, we did well against a direct time who asked us questions. We were a bit slow in our attacks as the game started. We played more of the game in the attacking half and the frustration is we didn't create good opportunities.

"But it's early in the season. It's a time where players are coming in, getting used to a system. Within a month we'll be up to speed and the boys will be sharp.

"One of the biggest things we do with young players is look at their work rate, their willingness to learn, to improve. Kenneth [Vargas] ticked a lot of those boxes. He worked for the team, his understanding of what he was expected to do was really good.

"Aidan [Denholm] has had a whirlwind last year. He maximises what he can do, he works tirelessly to learn the game, to get stronger. We've got confidence in him to be in this team.